Tripura Congress chief resigns, says party asked him to drop his SC plea seeking NRC

Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, the president of the Congress’s Tripura unit and sole heir to the erstwhile Manikya royal family, on Tuesday said that he has resigned from the party.

Among the primary reasons for his resignation was the Congress leadership asking him to drop his petition in the Supreme Court seeking an NRC in Tripura, the leader has alleged.

“I was told by Luizinho Faleiro (the Congress party in-charge of Northeastern states) to drop the case or else step down as state president. I cannot compromise on my people or the security of my country,” Debbarma told The Indian Express over the phone.

“People in the BJP control the Congress in Tripura today. I do not understand the soft stand of the Congress party on issues,” he added.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Debbarma wrote, “Woke up today after a long time feeling relaxed . I start this day without having to listen to criminals and liars. Not having to worry about which colleague will back stab you, not having to indulge in groupism and backchat. Not having to listen to ‘High Command’ on how to accommodate corrupt people in high positions.”

He continued, “When I woke up relaxed this morning I realised how my health and my life was being affected because I was not ready to allow wrong elements in society get into posts and position which would destroy our state. I tried and perhaps I lost but then how could I win when I was alone in this fight from the beginning?”

Before the Lok Sabha polls this year, Debbarma was appointed as the Congress’s Tripura unit president. He had earlier played a crucial role in protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. His appointment as the state Congress chief was supposed to consolidate a large chunk of tribal voters who expressed disenchantment with the ruling BJP-IPFT government.

In his resignation letter addressed to Faleiro, shared with The Indian Express, Debbarma wrote, “Irreconcilable differences, downright disregard for local issues in order to cater to some individuals’ personal narrative and utter contempt for my manner of functioning by you and your team has left my conscience with no other option but to resign as the President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress.”

“Perhaps the biggest error on my part was my silent acquiescence to your instructions of consulting with members of the BJP, who till date continue to be MLAs in the saffron party. It was deeply worrying that a National General Secretary of the Congress Party was openly interacting with members of the BJP and taking instructions from them on how to conduct day to day affairs of the State Unit. My silence was a mistake and I regret not having paid heed to my conscience, though I am firmly doing so now.”

He further wrote, “…the last straw was when you humiliated me in front of several senior leaders and asked me to either resign or withdraw my Supreme Court petition on the NRC, which when asked to be given in writing, you refused. Despite my repeated attempts to explain that I am not against any community, you stated that the party position in Tripura would be different from the rest of the Northeast.”

Debbarma wrote, “Rahul Gandhi has been my leader but today I feel quite lost without him in this party. But I owe more to my people and will continue to work in that direction independent of the Congress,” he wrote.