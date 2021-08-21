Tripura Congress chief Pijush Kanti Biswas quits party, cites personal reasons

Even as a bunch of Congress leaders recently left the party to join the Trinamool Congress in Tripura, the state’s Congress chief Pijush Kanti Biswas announced his resignation from the post Saturday. He has, however, clarified that he is not joining any political party, but is bidding adieu to politics due to personal reasons.

Taking to Twitter, Biswas wrote, “With sincere gratitude I thank all Congress Leaders, supporters for your cooperation during my tenure as TPCC President (acting). Today I have resigned from the post of President and retired from politics as well. My sincere gratitude towards Hon’ble CP Smt Sonia Gandhiji.”

Speaking to reporters later, Biswas said he did not wish to share the reasons behind his resignation. However, when asked if he planned to join any political party, the senior advocate at the Tripura High Court said he quit owing to personal reasons and would not be joining any political party.

Pijush Kanti Biswas was named Acting President of the Congress party in Tripura in December 2019 after Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma resigned over differences with the party High Command. Debbarma later formed his own political outfit called the Tripura Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance (TIPRA).

Biswas had been the lawyer for a 23-member team of the Prashant Kishor-led Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) which was recently booked by the Tripura Police over alleged Covid-19 guideline violations. The team had arrived in the state to carry out a survey on political perceptions. A local court later granted bail to the members.

In the last few weeks, Congress leaders including former minister Prakash Das, former MLA Subal Bhowmik and state Youth Congress working president Santanu Saha have joined the Trinamool Congress, which had announced Tripura as its next target after the recent poll victory in West Bengal.

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, the Congress had secured a vote share of 1.79 per cent, down from 36.53 per cent, while the BJP rose to power decimating 25 years of Left rule.