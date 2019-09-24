Tripura Congress chief resigns over ‘corruption, groupism’ in party

Alleging “corruption and groupism” in the party, Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman on Tuesday resigned as the president of Congress’s Tripura unit. Barman announced his resignation on Twitter.

“I start this day…not having to listen to ‘High Command’ on how to accommodate corrupt people in high positions. I tried and perhaps I lost but how could I win when I was alone in this fight from the beginning?” Barman wrote, thanking local workers in his post. “Today I can contribute to my state with a clear and honest mind. The Bubagra in me is more powerful than any political cost,” he said, adding that he was not ready to allow “wrong elements” in society to get into posts that would destroy Tripura.

Earlier, The Indian Express had reported over Barman’s differences with AICC in-charge of the state, Luizinho Faleiro. Hitting out at Faleiro, who allegedly wanted to have him replaced, Barman had said that he would not allow “BJP and RSS people” to take any “key post” in Tripura Congress.

Barman had threatened to resign over his petition in the Supreme Court in which he has requested implementation of an Assam-like citizens’ list in the state. Barman alleged that Faleiro was pressuring him to withdraw the petition.

Earlier this month, sources said Barman and Faleiro had a showdown over the NRC issue at a meeting of Congress leaders from the northeastern states, chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi. A leader who attended the meeting said Faleiro argued that Barman should not annoy Bengalis in the state.

“I will not withdraw the case…. I am not compromising on withdrawing the NRC plea. I cannot betray the people,” Barman had said earlier. He had also met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi over his differences with the party