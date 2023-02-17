scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

Tripura Congress, BJP, BJP gen secy get EC notice for poll day tweets

The Election Commission said the tweets are violative of election law as they were made in the 48 hour "silence period" which began on Tuesday evening.

Tripura-Polls ec issues noticesVoters show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, in Rajnagar, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI)

The Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura on Thursday issued notices to the state units of the Congress and the BJP as well as BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia for seeking votes on Twitter when polling is underway in the northeastern state.

The Election Commission said the tweets are violative of election law as they were made in the 48 hour “silence period” which began on Tuesday evening. Voting for the 60-member Assembly in the state began at 7 am on Thursday.

Also Read |Tripura turnout stays high at 80% with stray incidents of violence

They have been given an an opportunity “to take corrective action at the earliest”. They have also been asked to explain their stands for the violation by 5 pm on Friday.

In its notice to Saikia, the Tripura CEO said, ” … an appeal for vote in favour of BJP has been tweeted from your handle at 0950 hours on 16.02.2023. The tweet is in form of a photo containing following message: Unnato Tripura Sreshtho Tripura Vote for BJP.” It said the tweet violates section 126 (l)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which prohibits display to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus in polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in that polling area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
One year of war in Ukraine: How West, Russia are placed; India’s co...
One year of war in Ukraine: How West, Russia are placed; India’s co...
Also Read |Seizures of cash, liquor, other poll freebies in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya up 20 times from 2018: Election Commission

An identical notice to the Tripura BJP said an appeal for vote in favour of BJP was tweeted from BJP handle at 8 am on Thursday. “The tweet followed by a video clip is as under: For a safe and brighter future, vote for BJP”, it said.

The notice to the Tripura Congress noted that an appeal for votes in favour of INC (Indian National Congress) was tweeted from Tripura Congress’ handle at 11.42 am on Thursday. “The tweet is as under: People of Tripura spontaneously casting vote for Congress. This time Congress will come,” the notice said.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 09:28 IST
Next Story

In the age of Artificial Intelligence, how can engineering students prepare for jobs of the future? Ex-IIT director explains

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close