Tripura: Congress bandh against attack on state party chief sees mixed response

Security forces deployed in Agartala during the strike on Monday. (Photo: Express)

A 12-hour statewide strike called by the Tripura Congress after an attack on the party president passed peacefully Monday.

The strike received mixed response from people, with shops closed in the morning but starting operations as the day progressed. There was moderate attendance in offices.

“There was no report of untoward incidents from anywhere in the state. We are yet to get the figure of total arrested protesters,” said an officer on duty at the state Police Headquarters.

Pradesh Youth Congress president Pujan Biswas said the bandh was a “resounding success”. He claimed people don’t speak freely out of fear of BJP, but had expressed their solidarity with the Congress through the strike.

While Congress workers were found trying to stop vehicles from plying on the streets of Agartala since the morning, BJP leaders were seen holding processions, encouraging people to keep their shops open.

Minor tension was seen between two groups of BJP and Congress supporters at Hariganga Basak Road late morning, but the situation was soon brought under control by the police.

The strike was called to protest against an alleged attempt on the life of state Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas while he was touring Sepahijala district on an organisational visit Sunday morning.

Biswas and an entourage of 6-7 followers were attack by BJP-backed ‘goons’, the Congress has alleged.

The ruling BJP has condemned the attack, blaming it in factional feuds within Congress.