Tripura Congress announces social media warriors team to intensify agitation against BJP

Intensifying its social media campaign in Tripura, the Congress said 100 people would be recruited in the party’s social media cell from each of the 60 assembly constituencies along with 1,000 volunteers from each Lok Sabha seat to bring unreported truths to the notice of people.

Speaking to reporters at the state Congress Bhawan here this afternoon, Pradesh Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas said 2,000 volunteers would be recruited in the party’s social media cell to maximise protests from the ground, which are purportedly scuttled by ruling party cadres.

“We are recruiting these volunteers as of now and would involve more in future. They would voice words which aren’t voiced by the traditional media,” Biswas said.

The volunteer recruitment process would continue for one month, followed by assessment of candidates and training. The movement aims to raise 5 lakh social media volunteers across India.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Tripura Kuljit Singh Nagra said the move was conceived since ‘Godi Media’ aren’t voicing dissenting voices from the ground, which are suppressed in the name of being Pakistani, Chinese or anti-nationals.

Explaining why his party is making a public announcement of social media volunteers, Nagra said Congress doesn’t intend to brush its activities under the carpet.

Reacting to Congress’ announcement, BJP state spokesman Nabendu Bhattacharjee said his party doesn’t feel the Congress social media cell would do any political harm to the saffron party.

“They are relegated to a party without voice. They aren’t of any importance across the nation. We hardly feel it will make any difference in Tripura,” he said.