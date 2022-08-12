Tripura Cong MLA injured in stone pelting

Two months after he was attacked amidst campaigning for assembly bypolls held in June, former minister and Tripura’s lone Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman sustained injuries in an assault by unidentified miscreants where the latter hurled stones at him and other Congress leaders at Khayerpur, on the outskirts of Agartala, Thursday.

While Congress leaders allege the attack was perpetrated by the BJP, the latter has denied responsibility and the police said unidentified miscreants were involved.

Pradesh Congress president Birajit Sinha said his party took out a rally from Ranirbazaar to Jirania in West Tripura district as part of the nationwide ‘Bharat Jodo Andolan’ (Unite India campaign). “They hurled stones at Barman’s vehicle right in front of the police, in which he was injured inside the vehicle from shattered shards of glass. He is admitted at GBP Hospital now,” Sinha said.

According to police, Congress leaders were returning from a political event when the incident occurred. A stone hit Roy Barman on the back and he was rushed to the hospital. “A case will be lodged and we shall start probe,” said Ranirbazaar sub divisional police officer Himadri Prasad.