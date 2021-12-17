Tripura CM launches Vision 2047, asks officials to focus on ease of doing business

Inaugurating a two-day workshop to prepare for ‘Vision 2047’ — a roadmap for development in the next 25 years in Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Friday said his government is working to set targets of simplified, fast, effective and pro-people development.

The workshop, which involves bureaucrats from all levels, will deliberate on different administrative challenges and set development goals in six sectors — infrastructure, governance, private sector, industries sector, forest and environment and climate change. The planning initiative comes in close succession to Deb’s comments earlier this month, where he said his government isn’t planning for five years but 25 years.

কর্মপরিকল্পনা বাস্তবায়নের মাধ্যমেই সমস্ত অংশের মানুষের সাথে আরও নিবিড় যোগ স্থাপন, গুচ্ছ সুযোগ সম্পর্কে অবহিতকরণ ও উচ্চ শিক্ষা ক্ষেত্রে গবেষণামূলক চৰ্চা প্রসার অবশ্যক l আজ প্রজ্ঞাভবনে আয়োজিত ‘ ভিশন ২০৪৭ – ত্রিপুরা ‘ শীর্ষক দুদিনের কর্মসূচিতে অংশগ্রহণ করি l pic.twitter.com/IMyGsYC15G — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) December 17, 2021

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared Amrit Mahotsava to celebrate 75 years of Independence. To make this even more beautiful, the Tripura government has decided to prepare a roadmap on what will happen after 25 years,” Deb said.

Citing the state’s previous annual budgetary plan, Deb said nobody thought of ideas beyond the prevalent system. “Today, we have gathered the courage to decide and implement work for the next 25 years and the courageous always wins,” he said.

Deb urged officials to brainstorm and find ways to simplify things and ensure ease of doing business and ease of life through the new plans.

The CM said removing roadblocks of fast delivery of services and benefits was essential to good governance and said administrative delays caused by systems from the British colonial era are still prevalent in the contemporary administrative work structure and needs to go away.

“Be positive…if needed, end all negative systems made by the British in a single day…Remove speed breakers…If something needs 50 signatures now, make it five, if 50 pages, make it 1.5 pages. This is an old mentality. All departments have to do away with it,” Deb said.

Citing an example where the state government appointed 156 doctors in 39 days during the pandemic through Tripura Public Service Commission, Deb said usually the process takes six months. He flagged similar delays in land acquisition and said it needs two months or so to serve notices, resolve claims and objections and said “…two months for claims and objections was for a time with no computers or internet. Simplify this. That system should not remain,” he said.

The CM also urged officials to think of new ways of making work faster and asked them to remove obstacles for different works that take 10-16 days in the government departments.

He urged officials to connect common people with developmental works and said when not properly informed, good works of the government don’t reach the masses and “people with negativity” take advantage of the situation.