Tripura CM to donate 6 months’ salary as part of ‘Seva Saptah’ to celebrate PM’s birth week

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Friday announced that he will donate six months’ salary as part of ‘Seva Saptah’ or service week to observe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birth week.

Deb today tweeted that he would observe the birth-week of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Seva Saptah, starting from September 14. The week-long observances would continue till September 20.

“Swacchta hi Seva Hain. We have decided to celebrate Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s birthday week as #SevaSaptah & I will donate my next six month’s salary to the 1100 village market committees of #Tripura to install 8/10 dustbins in every village market. I request everyone from all walks of life to join hands in making #Tripura a garbage free state. I would like to appeal to clubs, social organizations and NGOs to put dustbins in their respective areas to maintain the cleanliness of our state. We have to work together in this mission,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The proceeds would go for procuring and setting up dustbins in 1,100 village panchayats and ADC village councils of the state.

Tripura CM’s current monthly salary is Rs. 67,000. As per estimates, his contribution via donation is Rs. 4.02 lakh, which would be used to set up dustbins and raise awareness among people of the need to maintain cleanliness in the villages.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters later this evening, Deb said, “We want to make rural Tripura garbage-free. So, I have decided to donate the value of my six months’ salary which will be used to set up dustbins across all gram panchayats and village committees. It will create awareness among people about cleanliness. I want to send a message to the people that the Chief Minister wants a clean state.”

The CM also explained that waste products collected from all marketplaces of the villages would be recycled to produce recycled commodities, which would, in turn, enhance employment and serve an eco-friendly purpose.

“My decision to donate salary is a part of Seva Week,” said Deb.