Tripura: CM Saha launches 24×7 national highway patrol service

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha launched the first-ever 24×7 National Highway Patrol Vehicle service in the north-eastern state at an event in Agartala Monday.

Addressing the programme, Saha said the patrol vehicles will operate across the 130km stretch of national highways in the state – starting from West Tripura till Sabroom in South Tripura district bordering Bangladesh. The patrol vehicles will cover Sepahijala and Gomati districts as well, the chief minister added.

“Every month, we find an 8 per cent rise in road accidents; fatalities also rise 2.5 per cent every month,” Saha said.

CM Saha told Director General of Tripura Police Amitabha Ranjan, who also attended the event, that the police should try to curb the rise in the number of road accidents in the state.

He expressed hope that the national highway patrol service would help bring down the number of road accidents.

Drivers often engage in drink-driving, the chief minister said, adding that the violators will now be easily detected as patrol vehicles will be equipped with breath analysers and speedometers.

The patrol vehicles will also have automatic challan machines, government sources said.

“Drugs are often transported through highways. We shall reduce this menace. Now, four vehicles have been launched. In future, we shall extend the patrol service till Dharmanagar in North Tripura or Kailashahar in Unakoti district,” the chief minister said.

Talking about the security scenario, Saha said the state police have been asked to stay alert in the aftermath of a recent militant ambush, in which an on-duty Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was martyred along the India-Bangladesh border in North Tripura district.