Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha launched the first-ever 24×7 National Highway Patrol Vehicle service in the north-eastern state at an event in Agartala Monday.
Addressing the programme, Saha said the patrol vehicles will operate across the 130km stretch of national highways in the state – starting from West Tripura till Sabroom in South Tripura district bordering Bangladesh. The patrol vehicles will cover Sepahijala and Gomati districts as well, the chief minister added.
“Every month, we find an 8 per cent rise in road accidents; fatalities also rise 2.5 per cent every month,” Saha said.
CM Saha told Director General of Tripura Police Amitabha Ranjan, who also attended the event, that the police should try to curb the rise in the number of road accidents in the state.
Subscriber Only Stories
He expressed hope that the national highway patrol service would help bring down the number of road accidents.
Drivers often engage in drink-driving, the chief minister said, adding that the violators will now be easily detected as patrol vehicles will be equipped with breath analysers and speedometers.
The patrol vehicles will also have automatic challan machines, government sources said.
“Drugs are often transported through highways. We shall reduce this menace. Now, four vehicles have been launched. In future, we shall extend the patrol service till Dharmanagar in North Tripura or Kailashahar in Unakoti district,” the chief minister said.
Talking about the security scenario, Saha said the state police have been asked to stay alert in the aftermath of a recent militant ambush, in which an on-duty Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was martyred along the India-Bangladesh border in North Tripura district.
Top News
Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI: Men in Blue eye clean sweep
Latest News
Tripura: CM Saha launches 24×7 national highway patrol service
Dobaaraa box office day 3: Taapsee Pannu film earns Rs 2.98 cr, Anurag Kashyap says film was ‘financially viable’ even before release
Heavy rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry from tomorrow: IMD
BPSSC SI mark sheet 2022 released; how to check scores
Russia detains ISIS terrorist plotting suicide attack against Indian elite: Report
Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine
Xiaomi to launch NoteBook Pro 120G and Smart TV X Series on August 30: Details
Mumbai: Traffic diversions announced as British-era Carnac flyover closed for demolition from today
England tour of Pakistan: Rawalpindi, Multan, Karachi to host 3 Tests
Vidya Balan opens up about self love and insecurities: ‘I would tell photographers to avoid…’
BWF Worlds: Lakshya Sen wins, Praneeth loses
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in terrorism case