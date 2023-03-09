Tripura CM Manik Saha sounds terse warning on post-poll violence, says culprits will be dealt with strongly irrespective of party colour

Just a day after he was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura for the second time, Dr Manik Saha Thursday said his government will take strict action against those indulging in post-poll violence irrespective of their party affiliations. He made the comment after chairing the first meeting of the new cabinet.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for New Delhi for personal reasons, Saha also said the cabinet has decided to appoint Panisagar MLA Binoy Bhushan Das as the Protem Speaker.

While thanking voters for the peaceful conduction of elections in the state, Chief Minister Saha said a section of “vested interest groups” was trying to create disturbances after the results were announced.

Saha said the police have been asked to deal with anyone indulging in violence with a strong hand. He further said, “The law will take its own course.”

The chief minister’s comments are crucial since the Opposition has been accusing BJP supporters of perpetrating violence across the state in the aftermath of the saffron party’s victory in the Assembly polls. Over 600 incidents of violence, arson, and assault have been flagged since the results were declared on March 2.

Asked about the new government’s priorities, Saha said it would work to fulfill the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’.

The BJP made 73 major poll promises in 10 sectors covering the welfare of women, tribals, farmers, youths, healthcare, economic development, governance, infrastructure, inclusive development, and culture and tourism in its Sankalp Patra.

The chief minister also said the new government will accord the highest priority to the health sector and lay special stress on agriculture, education, sports, and people’s welfare.

Reacting on Wednesday’s meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and TIPRA Motha representatives, Saha said the two sides discussed issues related to tribal welfare. He added that the BJP and his government were ready to talk with anyone on the issue of tribal welfare.

He, however, ruled out the possibility of the BJP accepting the demand of Greater Tipraland.

“Tribal sectors faced a lot of problems in the past. We have tried to work on these and shall continue to work for the socio-economic development of the tribals… We shall work on the lines of the Centre and implement swachhta (transparency) in the state,” he said.

Saha also said the swearing-in ceremony showed the spirit of the government as there was no “bhashanbaazi” (speechmaking) on the occasion.