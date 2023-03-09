scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Tripura CM Manik Saha sounds terse warning on post-poll violence, says culprits will be dealt with strongly irrespective of party colour

Speaking to reporters before leaving for New Delhi for personal reasons, Manik Saha also said the cabinet has decided to appoint Panisagar MLA Binoy Bhushan Das as the Protem Speaker.

manik saha tripuraWhile thanking voters for the peaceful conduction of elections in the state, Chief Minister Saha said a section of “vested interest groups” was trying to create disturbances after the results were announced. (Express Photo by Debraj Deb)
Listen to this article
Tripura CM Manik Saha sounds terse warning on post-poll violence, says culprits will be dealt with strongly irrespective of party colour
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Just a day after he was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura for the second time, Dr Manik Saha Thursday said his government will take strict action against those indulging in post-poll violence irrespective of their party affiliations. He made the comment after chairing the first meeting of the new cabinet.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for New Delhi for personal reasons, Saha also said the cabinet has decided to appoint Panisagar MLA Binoy Bhushan Das as the Protem Speaker.

Also Read |Win-win for both: BJP reaches cosy numbers in House, Pradyot gets a promise on tribal rights

While thanking voters for the peaceful conduction of elections in the state, Chief Minister Saha said a section of “vested interest groups” was trying to create disturbances after the results were announced.

Saha said the police have been asked to deal with anyone indulging in violence with a strong hand. He further said, “The law will take its own course.”

The chief minister’s comments are crucial since the Opposition has been accusing BJP supporters of perpetrating violence across the state in the aftermath of the saffron party’s victory in the Assembly polls. Over 600 incidents of violence, arson, and assault have been flagged since the results were declared on March 2.

Asked about the new government’s priorities, Saha said it would work to fulfill the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’.

Also Read |Pradyot Debbarma: ‘There is a fundamental shift in the Hindu-Bengali voter pattern towards the BJP’

The BJP made 73 major poll promises in 10 sectors covering the welfare of women, tribals, farmers, youths, healthcare, economic development, governance, infrastructure, inclusive development, and culture and tourism in its Sankalp Patra.

Advertisement

The chief minister also said the new government will accord the highest priority to the health sector and lay special stress on agriculture, education, sports, and people’s welfare.

Reacting on Wednesday’s meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and TIPRA Motha representatives, Saha said the two sides discussed issues related to tribal welfare. He added that the BJP and his government were ready to talk with anyone on the issue of tribal welfare.

He, however, ruled out the possibility of the BJP accepting the demand of Greater Tipraland.

Advertisement

“Tribal sectors faced a lot of problems in the past. We have tried to work on these and shall continue to work for the socio-economic development of the tribals… We shall work on the lines of the Centre and implement swachhta (transparency) in the state,” he said.

Also Read
Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM for second term in PM Modi's presence...
Manik Saha, Tripura violence, BJP leader Manik Saha, Tripura, Tripura Polls 2023, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
BJP govt will never support demand for 'Greater Tipraland': CM Manik Saha
Court sentences five to life imprisonment for raping housewife in Tripura
Manik Saha is choice of all 32 BJP MLAs, to become Tripura CM again

Saha also said the swearing-in ceremony showed the spirit of the government as there was no “bhashanbaazi” (speechmaking) on the occasion.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 17:01 IST
Next Story

Study Abroad: How can students transfer money from India to overseas quickly, easily

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close