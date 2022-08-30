‘No one will be spared’: Tripura CM Manik Saha visits party workers assaulted en route to Nadda rally

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday visited BJP supporters who were injured on Monday in scattered incidents of violence linked to a rally of the party’s national president J P Nadda at Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura ADC, and said the police have been asked to take strict action against anyone involved in the incidents, irrespective of their backgrounds.

Nadda, who visited Tripura on a two-day tour, held a series of meetings with party functionaries, from state-level to frontal wings, and joined a mass gathering at Khumulwng later in the day.

Police later said at least 25 people were injured in scattered incidents of violence where people en route to the rally were attacked in different parts of the state. One of them was severely injured with head trauma and was rushed to GBP Hospital at Agartala.

CM Saha, who is a doctor himself, visited the patients at the hospital on Tuesday and asked doctors to follow all necessary measures for their treatment.

“It is shameful that such incidents of violence occurred when our national president J P Nadda was here in Tripura. We have seen such violence in the past. But this violence…we have asked the police to take stringent steps. No one will be spared,” Saha told the media later.

(Express Photo by Debraj Deb)

The chief minister also said he had travelled to Guwahati with BJP chief Nadda on Monday and had instructed officials and his party colleagues to take care of the injured persons and on other steps to be taken in the aftermath of the assaults. He returned to Agartala Tuesday morning and rushed to the hospital.

While BJP is yet to name anyone behind the attacks, the party’s state chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty had said that “those who claim to have absolute control in the hills of Tripura” were behind the incidents.

Chakraborty’s comments indirectly hinted at the royal scion Pradyot Kishore-led TIPRA Motha party, which is in power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) since last year.

The incidents of violence, which left men and women injured alike, were followed by comments from BJP leaders, who claimed the royal scion did not have enough control over his party workers. (Express Photo by Debraj Deb) The incidents of violence, which left men and women injured alike, were followed by comments from BJP leaders, who claimed the royal scion did not have enough control over his party workers. (Express Photo by Debraj Deb)

Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma had earlier said he welcomed Nadda in ‘Greater Tipraland’ and would wait to hear what the BJP leader had to tell tribals at the public meeting at Khumulwng. Debbarma, who commands a considerable influence among the tribals of the state, had also appealed to his party supporters to be peaceful.

