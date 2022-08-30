scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

‘No one will be spared’: Tripura CM Manik Saha visits party workers assaulted en route to Nadda rally

At least 25 people on their way to the J P Nadda rally were injured on Monday in scattered incidents of violence in Tripura. Chief Minister Manik Saha said police have been asked to take strict action against those involved, irrespective of their backgrounds.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha visits injured party supporters at GBP Hospital. (Express Photo by Debraj Deb)

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday visited BJP supporters who were injured on Monday in scattered incidents of violence linked to a rally of the party’s national president J P Nadda at Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura ADC, and said the police have been asked to take strict action against anyone involved in the incidents, irrespective of their backgrounds.

Nadda, who visited Tripura on a two-day tour, held a series of meetings with party functionaries, from state-level to frontal wings, and joined a mass gathering at Khumulwng later in the day.

Also Read |BJP confident of winning two-thirds majority in Tripura, says JP Nadda

Police later said at least 25 people were injured in scattered incidents of violence where people en route to the rally were attacked in different parts of the state. One of them was severely injured with head trauma and was rushed to GBP Hospital at Agartala.

CM Saha, who is a doctor himself, visited the patients at the hospital on Tuesday and asked doctors to follow all necessary measures for their treatment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

“It is shameful that such incidents of violence occurred when our national president J P Nadda was here in Tripura. We have seen such violence in the past. But this violence…we have asked the police to take stringent steps. No one will be spared,” Saha told the media later.

CM Saha, who is a doctor himself, visited the patients at the hospital on Tuesday and asked doctors to follow all necessary measures for their treatment. (Express Photo by Debraj Deb)

The chief minister also said he had travelled to Guwahati with BJP chief Nadda on Monday and had instructed officials and his party colleagues to take care of the injured persons and on other steps to be taken in the aftermath of the assaults. He returned to Agartala Tuesday morning and rushed to the hospital.

While BJP is yet to name anyone behind the attacks, the party’s state chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty had said that “those who claim to have absolute control in the hills of Tripura” were behind the incidents.

Advertisement

Chakraborty’s comments indirectly hinted at the royal scion Pradyot Kishore-led TIPRA Motha party, which is in power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) since last year.

The incidents of violence, which left men and women injured alike, were followed by comments from BJP leaders, who claimed the royal scion did not have enough control over his party workers. (Express Photo by Debraj Deb)

Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma had earlier said he welcomed Nadda in ‘Greater Tipraland’ and would wait to hear what the BJP leader had to tell tribals at the public meeting at Khumulwng. Debbarma, who commands a considerable influence among the tribals of the state, had also appealed to his party supporters to be peaceful.

The incidents of violence, which left men and women injured alike, were followed by comments from BJP leaders, who claimed the royal scion did not have enough control over his party workers.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:59:03 pm
Next Story

2 Delhi government school girls injured after a fan in classroom falls on their head

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

A look at the accused and the roles they played
Moosewala murder

A look at the accused and the roles they played

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement