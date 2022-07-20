scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Tripura CM Manik Saha tests positive, shortly after inaugurating largest PSA plant in northeast India

Taking to social media, the CM wrote, “I’ve been tested Covid-19 positive. I am absolutely fit with no symptoms. I humbly request all those who’ve come in contact with me to take necessary precautions.”

Written by Debraj Deb | Agartala |
July 20, 2022 7:39:19 pm
Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha during the inauguration of the oxygen plant at Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Agartala. (Express photo)

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday, shortly after he inaugurated the largest pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen generation plant of northeast India at Agartala.

Taking to social media, the CM wrote, "I've been tested Covid-19 positive today. I am absolutely fit & fine with no symptoms. I humbly request all those who've come in contact with me to take necessary precautions."

After inaugurating the oxygen plant at the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, which is one of the foremost state-level referral hospitals in Tripura, Saha had said: “It will benefit patients suffering from Covid-19. Apart from this, oxygen is needed by different types of patients. We are prepared to cope with the pandemic. We are very happy that we have got the biggest oxygen plant in the northeast region.”

The oxygen plant has been set up at a cost of Rs 2.61 crore, with financial support from UNDP India. It has an installed capacity of 1,050 LPM.

Like many other states in the country, Tripura, too, suffered from lack of oxygen in hospitals during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The state then used to have only two PSA oxygen plants – one at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital that had an installed capacity of 140 LPM, and the other one was at a private hospital and had a capacity of 280 LPM. Tripura used to mainly depend on liquid oxygen for medical purposes at the time and most of it was brought from outside the state.

However, the state now has 22 PSA oxygen plants with a collective capacity of 9,000 LPM, making it a surplus state for medical grade oxygen.

Talking about the Covid-19 situation in the state, the chief minister, who is himself a dental surgeon, said his government is confident of controlling the pandemic’s ongoing surge. However, he flagged lack of awareness among people about wearing masks and said the government would become stricter on the issue soon.

Notably, Tripura has experienced a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks. The state Covid control room reported that the positivity rate in Tripura has increased to 10.86 per cent as on Wednesday. At least 365 fresh cases were detected in the state in the last 24 hours, with West Tripura district alone reporting 186 cases. A large majority of the patients are from areas under the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Tripura has reported 921 Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The state has a relatively low fatality rate of 0.89 per cent.

