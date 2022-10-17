Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates log huts near Narikel Kunja

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday inaugurated log huts near Narikel Kunja—a backwater-like location with several sandbars and spanning islands on the Dumbur lake in Gomati district.

The Dumbur lake is an artificial lake based on a reservoir built on the Gomati river as part of the 9 MW Gumti hydroelectric power project, which was commissioned in 1976. The reservoir was formed by blocking water from the Raima and Sarma rivers in an artificial confluence and is spread over 42 sq km.

“Many people across the country have absolutely no idea that a beautiful place like Narikel Kunja exists in Tripura. My own perceptions were broken when I visited this place for the first time. It has great tourism potential. We have been blessed with such a great resource. We must optimally use it,” Saha said at the inaugural ceremony.

Saha said he had invited several Union ministers to visit Narikel Kunja. “I have asked them to visit Tripura once, even if they have visited Thailand, Hong Kong or Egypt. I have requested them to come here once,” he said.

15 new Log Huts developed at Narkelkunja are now open for tourists. Today inaugurated the new facility in presence of Hon’ble Tourism Minister Shri @Pranajitsinghar, MP Shri @RebatiTripura & other dignitaries. The Log Huts will now attract more tourists at Narkelkunja. pic.twitter.com/YpkGDRYwGp — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) October 17, 2022

The chief minister also urged the people to visit Narikel Kunja and promote the state’s tourist spots.

“Socio-economic development of this area is connected with tourism,” Saha said, adding that his government was working to unite tribal and non-tribals in the state.

The Dumbur lake has several sandbars and small islands full of coconut and palm trees. The log huts are equipped with all the comforts of modern-day city life and can be booked online through the tourism corporation’s portal.

While the lake displaced an estimated 27,000 indigenous people, many of them were provided compensation. The Gumti hydel power project has been underperforming for many years and, despite successive governments’ efforts to amp up its performance, does not produce anything substantial for almost half of the year, when water levels and pressure are low.

Advertisement

The BJP government has been trying to turn the place into a popular destination as part of its push to make the border state a tourist hub. The government revamped its online tourism portal in August.