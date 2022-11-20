Law and order situation in state very good: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha held a meeting with senior police officials and officers-in-charge (OCs) of all 83 police stations in the north-eastern state, among others, in Agartala Sunday.

The meeting was held at Prajna Bhawan in the state capital, wherein top officials of the state police including director general Amitabh Ranjan, all ADGs, inspector generals, deputy inspector generals, assistant IGs, police superintendents from eight districts, and grass-root level officials like OCs from 83 police stations including women police stations and officers from the five railway police stations were present.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the chief minister, who also heads the Home department, said: “The law-and-order situation is very good. Many Opposition parties often say the law-and-order situation is not good. But out of 28 states in the country, we are fifth last in terms of crime data in the NCRB report. Among north-eastern states, we have the second-highest seizures and destruction of drugs…”

Saha further said the number of murders has come down by 15 per cent in Tripura compared to 2018 when the BJP-led state government came to power replacing the erstwhile CPI(M)-led Left Front.

Meanwhile, rapes and dowry deaths have declined by 10 per cent, molestations have come down by 35 per cent and incidents of eve-teasing have reduced by 60 per cent. Overall, crimes against women have come down by nearly 30 per cent, the chief minister said.

Saha also said he has asked police officials to “ensure the law takes its own course. I have asked them to make sure we don’t make mistakes under any circumstances. The performance of the Tripura Police is no less than that of police forces of any other state in the country. Our Tripura State Rifles is very famous and is serving with distinction in Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and on poll duty in Gujarat.”

Saha said police officials told him about some ‘problems’ faced by them. While not listing out the problems, he said his government would look into these issues and added that “if we solve their issues, the service delivery system will certainly become better.”