Tripura CM Manik Saha announces free degree education for girls at state-run colleges

Updated: August 12, 2022 2:20:20 pm
In a major announcement on Raksha Bandhan, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha said Thursday that his government would provide free education to all girl students at state-run colleges.
Joining a large Raksha Bandhan gathering at his official residence in Agartala, Saha said the safety and security of women are among his government’s major concerns and as part of its commitment to empower women, the state government would provide free education to female students in degree colleges run by the state.
Free education for girls was among the BJP’s pre-poll promises in Tripura ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections. While former chief minister Biplab Deb administration had said that the state would make school education free for girls, Saha has now delivered on the promise starting with colleges and said there are plans to make education free for girls in schools as well as at the lone state university – Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) University.
Among other announcements made by the chief minister include the decision to set up additional CCTV cameras and automatic number plate recognition cameras in Agartala municipality and adjoining areas. The Rs 20 crore digital surveillance project is aimed at providing security, especially for women, in places where there are fewer security personnel. In the first phase, roughly 150 cameras are likely to be installed at a cost of Rs 7.61 crore.
Subscriber Only Stories
As part of empowering women, Saha said a special help desk for women would be set up at all police stations in the state and a helpline number 1091 would be made operational for women to lodge their complaints and get quick response.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
SC extends demolition deadline by one week to Aug 28
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndromePremium
Latest News
MAH CET 2022: MBA/MMS admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org; check how to download, result date, dress code, other guidelines
Pavan Kumar Varma resigns from Trinamool Congress
Delhi Police recover over 2,000 live cartridges ahead of Independence Day
After Valmiki Samaj calls off bandh in Punjab, Jalandhar-based body forcibly shuts shops
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Sara Ali Khan’s modern family: What the actor said about her bond with dad Saif, mom Amrita and Kareena Kapoor
SC directs States to inform it about constitution of Haj committees
Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here
Sidharth Malhotra promises a ‘date’ to Kiara Advani as Shershaah turns one. See here
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today
Apple to make same amount of iPhones as last year despite market slowdown
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha faces protest in Jalandhar