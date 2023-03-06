scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Manik Saha to continue as Tripura CM for 2nd term, elected BJP legislative party leader

He is scheduled to meet the Governor later this evening and stake claim to form the government

Manik Saha won the prestigious Town Bardowali seat in the recently concluded Assembly polls. (Photo: PTI)
Manik Saha will continue as the Chief Minister of Tripura for a second term after he was elected the legislative party leader of the BJP on Monday.

Also Read |Surprise choice as CM earlier, Manik Saha cements his position with BJP win

Saha had told reporters earlier that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 8. Saha, who replaced Biplab Kumar Deb as chief minister in a surprise move last year, was earlier seen as a Deb loyalist but later cemented his own image as a “gentleman politician” critical of political hooliganism, for which his predecessor had been criticised.

Though the BJP had not named any chief ministerial candidate this time, the party’s poll campaign suggested Saha would be retained in the hot seat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s poll rallies called for a second term for the “Modi-Manik Saha sarkar”.

This comes amid chatter that Union minister Pratima Bhoumik, who had won the Dhanpur Assembly seat, was being considered for the chief minister’s post.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 18:29 IST
