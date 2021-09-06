Tripura CM launches helpline number to address people’s grievances

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday inaugurated a CM’s helpline number (1905) on which people can call up and share their grievances.

The helpline number would be available from 8 am to 8 pm initially. Eventually, it will be operational 24×7.

“People can call this number to share their grievances. The helpline, in the initial period, was launched in Dhalai district. But from today, it is available for people across the state,” Deb said while speaking to the reporters after launching the helpline number at IT Bhawan at Indranagar.

He said besides sharing their problems, people can also offer suggestions by calling up the number. All “logical suggestions” would be implemented and made a part of government policy, he said.

After people share their grievances, these will be forwarded to concerned departments which will try to address the issue. If the caller is not satisfied with the solution later, the problem will again be sent back to the concerned department for redressal, Deb said.

The entire process will be monitored by a team from the IT department.

The CM also said that the identities and political affiliations of the callers will not matter.

“Earlier, there was a culture of only helping people who support the ruling power. I want to end this culture now. Politics matters only at the time of the election. We want to want for the development of every individual. However, it is true that if political rallies and deputations are going on all the time, it will hamper development,” he said.

Deb further said that developmental measures have been taken up since 2018 as part of schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Yuva Yojak Yojana, e-PDS, and Jan Dhan Account Yojana. There were 394 common service centres in 2015-16, and this number went up to 1,204 later, he said.

Tripura earlier had the practice of holding ‘Janatar Durbar’ (people’s court) in 2018. During these sessions, people could come to the civil secretariat or official residences and share their grievances. But this practice was stopped in 2018.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had launched a similar helpline number under a campaign called ‘Didi ke Bolo’ (Tell Didi) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls.