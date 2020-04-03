Tripura CM invites lockdown exit ideas from people, says 100 best will be implemented

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Soon after Prime Minister sought exit strategy plans for post-lockdown situation from chief ministers across the country, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb called upon people from his state to give him ideas and said his government would implement 100 best ideas.

In a video message circulated by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Biplab asked people to send ideas on how to rebuild from the situation arising out of lockdown after the restrictions end.

“You can send these ideas to me via mail address available on the official website. You can also send these ideas to officials through WhatsApp, messages. Send us your ideas. We might receive thousands and mightn’t be able to take them all but the 100 best ideas will be used”, Deb said.

On people from Tripura who recently visited Nizamuddin Markaz at Delhi, Deb said 52 persons including their family members were identified and put under quarantine and were all tested negative.

However, he appealed people to stay indoors and stay safe since the disease was detected at Karimganj district, right across the Tripura-Assam state boundary. He appealed people of Tripura not to allow anyone from the neighbouring state to seek refuge here and said security along inter-state boundary has been strengthened to make sure nobody enters from the other side.

Tight vigil is already in place along 856 Km long Indo-Bangla international border.

After the Prime Minister’s appeal to light candles, light torches, diyas for 9 minutes at 9 PM on April 05, CM Deb wrote on social media, “#9Baje9Minute 5 Apr, 9 minutes at 9 PM!….”

“We shall overcome darkness with light in our own residences. Don’t forget to light candles at 9 PM next Sunday. Please come, let us firmly resolve to awake the soul of India and eradicate darkness of Corona”, Deb wrote.

Deb, in his video message, also appealed religious leaders from Hindu, Muslim, Christianity, Jains to to ask their followers to stay indoors, stay safe during the lockdown restrictions.

On his recent visit to GBP Hospital, the state-run hospital in Tripura, the Chief Minister said he reviewed preparedness there. He also said the state government is working to ensure availability of emergency medicines for blood pressure, dialysis, cancer, Tuberculosis etc in public hospitals, healthcare centers and in the open market for next 1-2 months.

