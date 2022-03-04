Tripura CM Deb offers to pay Delhi-Agartala airfare for students returning from Ukraine

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Friday that he would pay for the airfare from New Delhi for students returning from Ukraine.

“I am always indebted to the people of #Tripura for their unconditional blessings and affection. As a humble token of gratitude, I have decided to contribute from my salary for airfare of New Delhi-Agartala flights for the students of Tripura who are returning from Ukraine,” the chief minister tweeted in the afternoon.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

According to Chief Secretary Kumar Alok, there were 33 students from the state in Ukraine when Russia invaded it. A state government official told indianexpress.com that all but one of them had crossed the Ukrainian border and that officials were trying to bring back the remaining one student from the country.

“Six of them have already reached back home. Many others are in transit or at Tripura Bhawan in Delhi. We are doing everything to assist them, providing them food, lodging and travel assistance,” the official said.

Also read | Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv: V K Singh

A few students who have returned home from Ukraine recounted their experiences while talking to reporters. Two of them visited the chief minister later, Deb tweeted.

“Welcomed Megha Trivedi & Jasmine debbarma on their return to #Tripura from Ukraine. Much gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, under whose leadership GoI is striving to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. #OperationGanga,” he wrote after meeting them.

In a video of their meeting with Deb, the two students are heard saying, “We sought shelter in bunkers beneath our apartment. We felt a ray of hope only after crossing the Ukraine border.”