‘Congress fights votes on lies’: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb slams Rahul Gandhi for Parliament speech

Claiming that the Congress fights votes based on lies, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Thursday hit out at its MP Rahul Gandhi for his comments on the judiciary, Election Commission of India and the Pegasus spyware. Deb also called the Congress a “corrupt party” and claimed people won’t vote for it.
Sharing a video clip of Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament on his official Twitter handle, the Tripura CM wrote, “You fight elections on lies, people don’t vote for corrupt party.. . . so election commission is wrong? If courts reject your baseless allegations, judiciary is wrong?”
धूल चेहरे पर है, कब तक आईना साफ़ करते रहोगे? https://t.co/0R5z4PK4xQ
In the video clip, Gandhi is seen saying that the national institutions have been attacked and captured by one idea. He is also heard saying, “The judiciary, Election Commission and Pegasus spyware are instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states.”
Gandhi’s comments were soon followed by sharp criticism from BJP leaders and ministers. Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju condemned the Congress leader’s comments and said he should apologise for his statements.
Deb also wrote in Hindi, “Dhool chehre par hain, kab tak aaina saaf karte rahoge? (There’s dirt on your face, how long will you keep cleaning the mirror?)”, in an oblique dig at the Congress party.
