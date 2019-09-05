On Teachers’ Day, Biplab Deb asks students to install NaMo app

Setting a new trend on Teachers’ Day, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Governor RK Bais Thursday took classes at Shishu Bihar Higher Secondary School here. Other members of the state cabinet, including Education minister Ratan Lal Nath were also seen teaching in different schools.

Speaking to students of Class 11, which he was ‘teaching’ today, the CM lobbed several questions at them, most of which were supposedly pertaining to general knowledge. His questions tested students’ knowledge about the achievements of his and the central government and the whereabouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Replying to one of the students, the CM said, “One of the biggest decisions of the BJP-IPFT government was about introducing NCERT syllabus in government schools. Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath and officials undertook hard work for doing this. Our government has started the job of imparting quality education in schools”.

Deb’s ‘class’ also comprised of questions about exact dates of parent-teacher meeting in the school to which he then claimed that his government had achieved 80 per cent success in bringing together parents and teachers together to create an amicable environment which would foster education. He reasoned that Madhyamik (matriculation) results showed 5 per cent hike in pass rate compared to the previous year.

Regarding the poor performance of students in Madhyamik results of Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) in Mathematics paper last year, the CM asked students to learn about their surroundings and not just mug up from textbooks.

Deb urged students to install NaMo app on their mobile phones, or on their parents’ mobile phones to be aware about the PM’s whereabouts.

Speaking to reporters after completing his ‘class’, Deb said he enjoyed his first experience as teacher in a school. “Tripura was lagging behind in quality education and we are focusing to place it among the top few states. I believe we are already progressing in that direction since the hike in pass board pass rate indicates likewise,” he said.

Binita Paul, a student of 11th standard, told reporters after the event: “It was a nice experience to have the Chief Minister among us in class. We have come to know about different incidents through media. The class was very informative”.