FB user, booked for spreading rumours on Tripura CM’s divorce, sent to police custody

A local court on Sunday remanded Facebook user Anupam Paul, who was arrested for posting derogatory content against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in police custody for three days.

Paul, who was on the run since April 26, was arrested by a special team of Tripura Police Crime Branch in New Delhi on June 10. He was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate in Delhi to seek a transit remand for investigation. He was brought to Tripura following a court order.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar said Paul was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Sarmistha Mukherjee on Sunday. While the prosecution had pleaded for five days police custody, the court granted three days. Paul will be produced before the court on June 18.

Paul was charged with forgery, cheating and conspiracy after he allegedly spread rumours of divorce suit filed against the Chief Minister by his wife Niti Deb on social media.

A document, purportedly about a divorce suit against Deb, went viral on social media, following which his wife, Niti Deb, termed the post as a “dirty rumour” that was spread to gain political mileage.

Earlier, two persons were arrested for posting objectionable content against the Chief Minister on social media. They included a Tripura Police constable and a school teacher-cum-freelance journalist.