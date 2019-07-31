Toggle Menu
Tripura CM to triple talaq victims: Call my office, will solve problems with highest priority

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 got the stamp of Parliament when it was cleared by Rajya Sabha Tuesday, five days after it got the nod from Lok Sabha.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said all victims of triple talaq in the state could directly meet him. (File)

A day after the Parliament approved the legislation to make ‘triple talaq’ or ‘talaq-e-biddat’ a criminal offence, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said all victims of instant divorce in the state could directly meet him and apprise of their problems.

“My Appeal to all Muslim Sisters of #Tripura who have been a victim of the #TripleTalaq so far can directly meet me and can share their problems directly with me. I would like to solve their issues at the highest priority,” Biplab Deb tweeted.

The Tripura chief minister also advised them to call the Chief Minister’s Office at 0381-241 5555 for any assistance on this regard.

The passage of the instant triple talaq Bill is a major win for the government given that ruling NDA lacks numbers in Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed with 99 votes in favour and 84 opposed after BJD came out in support, allies JD (U) and AIADMK walked out while the Opposition BSP, TDP and TRS did a no-show.

