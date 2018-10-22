Tripura CM Biplab Deb to campaign for BJP in Mizoram for Assembly polls

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (Express photo by Abhishek Saha/File) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (Express photo by Abhishek Saha/File)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mizoram for the upcoming state assembly elections, scheduled to be held on November 28. Deb was given ‘special responsibility’ to join the Assembly poll campaign in the neighbouring state, Tripura BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty told indianexpress.com.

“It is a tradition in BJP that leaders join campaigns and shoulder organizational activities in neighbouring states. Many chief ministers from northeastern states will join the campaign for Mizoram Assembly elections, including Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Tripura CM Biplab Deb was also given special responsibility to join campaign there,” Chakraborty said.

He also informed that a team of BJP leaders from the state, led by general secretary Pratima Bhowmik, was dispatched to Mizoram to oversee preparations ahead of Chief Minister Deb’s visit.

Deb was learnt to have been scheduled to campaign in five Assembly constituencies of Mizoram. However, he would also journey to other Assembly seats to join organizational activities.

Mizoram is the lone state in northeast India where Congress is still in power. BJP is aiming to win the state Assembly polls as part of its ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ motto.

Earlier this month, BJP president Amit Shah visited Aizawl, where he kicked off his party’s election campaign and said the BJP would contest in all 40 Assembly seats in Mizoram. He expressed confidence in BJP’s poll prospects and said that Mizoram would celebrate its next Christmas under a BJP government’s rule.

In May this year, Deb campaigned for BJP at Chengannur in Alappuzha district of Kerala as part of bye-elections, in which the Left Democratic Front (LDF) emerged victorious.

