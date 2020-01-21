Tripura came into being 48 years ago, people’s needs still not fulfilled: CM Biplab Deb on Statehood Day

“We are trying to become an economically self-reliant state”, Biplab said. (Source: Twitter/Biplab Kumar Deb) “We are trying to become an economically self-reliant state”, Biplab said. (Source: Twitter/Biplab Kumar Deb)

In his second Statehood Day speech, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Tuesday vouched to fulfill the needs of the common man stating the state came into being 48 years ago, however, it failed to fulfill its goals.

“Tripura became a full-fledged state on January 21, 1972. However, many needs of the people have not been fulfilled till today. We are now working to achieve this goal. Our government is committed to develop Tripura as a model state in terms of development,” Deb said addressing the central event at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala.

Recounting his government’s success in the last 23 months, Deb said revenue collection increased to 26 per cent from 8.9 per cent in 2017-18. and stressed on achieving 100 per cent success in Public Distribution System (PDS), connecting habitations with power services and tackling diseases like Malaria.

On forthcoming international connectivity projects, Deb said the four-lane Feni Bridge being constructed in Sabroom of South Tripura will prove beneficial as it would reduce the distance between Tripura and Chittagong Port in Bangladesh to a mere 70 Km.

Governor Ramesh Bais attended the event and said the state government is working to make Tripura a developed, ‘nasha-mukt’ (alcohol-free) and well-administered state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on the 48th Statehood Day of these three states on Tuesday.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “Statehood Day greetings to my sisters and brothers of Tripura. We are proud of Tripura’s exemplary traditions and contribution to national development. It’s people are known for their industrious nature. I pray for the continued prosperity and well-being of Tripura’s citizens.”

Tripura and Manipur, both erstwhile princely states, merged with the Indian Union in October 1949. These states, along with Meghalaya, which was a part of Assam before that, became full-fledged states on January 21, 1972.

