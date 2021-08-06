Three held for driving into double security cordon of Tripura CM

Three youths were arrested over attempt to murder and other charges after they purportedly drove through a double security cordon of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Thursday night while he was out on his regular evening walk. The CM was learnt to have leapt aside while one of his security officials sustained injuries while trying to detain the errant vehicle.

The accused have been now sent to judicial custody for 14 days till August 19. The court has permitted investigating officer to question them in custody for two days during this time, Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar told indianexpress.com.

Deb currently has Z+ security cover since he received purported threats from Myanmar-based international drug mafia in 2018 for crackdown on drug cartels in Tripura.

At Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital, Chowmuhani, close to the CM’s official residence, a car with three passengers inside rushed towards his security detail.

“Police personnel on the outer cordon tried to stop them but they violated the orders. They violated orders from the inner cordon as well and engaged in rash driving with the CM at close quarters. The CM’s security from his tail car detained the vehicle along with the people inside after a chase,” West Tripura Superintendent of Police Manik Das told indianexpress.com.

The arrested youths were later identified as Subham Saha (27), Aman Saha (25) and Goirik Ghosh (24) and charged with rash driving, obstructing the duty of government servants, wilfully injuring public servants and attempt to murder and produced before a local court Friday.

The police said they are considering all aspects of the case during investigation, including possibilities of setting a target on the CM’s life, behind the incident.

There is an evening curfew in place in major urban local body areas, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), for the last several weeks to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19. The erring vehicle’s presence on the street after curfew hours is also being investigated.