Tripura CM Biplab Deb meets PM Modi in Delhi, seeks Rs 1,108 crore assistance

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him of efforts taken by his government to transform Tripura into a model state. He also sought Rs 1,108 crore financial assistance for the state.

A statement issued by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) this morning said that the Tripura CM requested the PM to grant an additional fund of 750 crores to the state, in continuation of Rs 750 crore which was sanctioned earlier in October this year.

He also sought a grant of Rs 358 crore under the Special Plan Assistance (SPA) to complete 81 unfinished projects in the state.

Under visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, we are committed to #TransformingTripura into a Model State. Met the Hon’ble Prime Minister in New Delhi & apprised him of the extensive efforts being made by the State Government for welfare of 37 lakh people of #Tripura. pic.twitter.com/F5bffa8Lgn — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) December 13, 2018

The CM also apprised the PM of Indigo and SpiceJet passenger aircraft carries withdrawing flights from Agartala, resulting in a sudden hike in airfares. The meeting also involved discussion on other issues like upgrading a 132-KB power Sub Station to 400-KB at Surjyamaninagar in West Tripura in order to improve better power distribution system.

PM Modi assured the Tripura CM of continuous support from the Central government on all the discussed issues, the statement by ICA informed.

During his visit to Delhi, CM Biplab Deb also called on Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar.

He also sought the HRD minister’s intervention to grant a one-time relaxation in qualifying marks and exemption in professional qualification for recruitment of teachers.

“The request has received approval of the HRD Minister who informed the CM that notification will be issued in a few days,” the statement read.