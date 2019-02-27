Tripura CM Biplab Deb reveals ‘realistic plan’ on jobs for unemployed youths

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said his government has been working on a series of “realistic plans” and programmes to ensure jobs for unemployed youths in the state since the BJP-IPFT government came to power in March last year.

MLA Ranjit Das moved a reference period notice during the state assembly’s ongoing session today and requested a statement on ‘practical plans’ of the government to ensure employment generation for unemployed youths of the state.

In his response, Chief Minister Deb, who also holds charge of Employment Services & Manpower Planning Department, said his government has introduced a ‘fair employment policy’ soon after assuming office to rule out nepotism, corruption and irregularities in the government recruitment process.

“All youths of the state will be benefitted by this decision. We have already recruited 983 teachers through the Teachers’ Eligibility Test conducted through the Teachers’ Recruitment Board in the education department. Other departments are also working on necessary recruitment processes,” Deb said.

The CM laid stress on utilising tourism potential to create ample jobs for youths in Tripura. He criticised erstwhile Left Front government for failing to make proper use of tourism and said his government is taking steps to explore spiritual tourism, heritage tourism and ecotourism.

Deb also said unemployed youths are benefitting from job fairs organised under National Career Service Scheme, unskilled labourers are drawing benefit from MGNREGA. He added that aspiring youths are being given training under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Yojana, and loans are being granted for small, micro and medium enterprises.

He also mentioned 2014 vacancies in Tripura State Rifles (TSR), which would be filled up to raise two additional India Reserve (IR) battalions of the counter-insurgency force.

Referring to a Land Custom Station (LCS) which would be set up at Sonamura in Sepahijala district, 50 km from here, and a food park to be set up at Khayerpur Tulakona, Deb said that many employment opportunities would be created.

The chief minister also said efforts are being taken to develop Tripura as an Information Technology (IT) Hub, which would generate employment avenues.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Kumar Alok recently issued an official note saying steps would be taken to build an IT Hub having a multi-storey tower on the plot of former Agartala Central Jail.