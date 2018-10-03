Only Lenin and Stalin in textbooks, will bring in NCERT syllabus: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Deb said that syllabus of schools and colleges “seemed to have been prescribed by a political party”. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Tripura CM Biplab Deb said that syllabus of schools and colleges “seemed to have been prescribed by a political party”. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said school textbooks and syllabus in the state taught only about former USSR president Joseph Stalin and Vladimir Ilych Lenin and little about Indian leaders. A new syllabus and study materials would be introduced in schools that will lay importance on Indian leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, former President Late APJ Abdul Kalam, he added.

In his address at Tripura University’s Foundation Day and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Tuesday, Deb said the syllabus of schools and colleges “seemed to have been prescribed by a political party”.

“It is very tough to see Indian history in textbooks these days. All that they have are Stalin, Lenin and the Russian Revolution. Our government is working to introduce NCERT syllabus in school textbooks from the next academic year”, the CM said.

Earlier in June this year, Tripura education minister Ratan Lal Nath had said the state remained way behind in terms of education. He also said the BJP-IPFT government would introduce NCERT syllabus from Class I to 8 in the current academic year to amend the situation.

Nath had also said that work was in progress to prepare books and other study materials according to the NCERT syllabus. The job, he said, has been entrusted to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

The erstwhile Left Front government has introduced a refurbished syllabus in 2008 and termed it “NCERT pattern”. The pattern underwent several experiments.

Madhyamik results were announced this year with 59.59 per cent pass percentage, which is 7.79 per cent lower as compared to the previous year’s records.

In June, former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy had said that history books in Tripura had “distortions” and claimed that some history was suppressed in those books.

