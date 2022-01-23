Tripura CM Biplab Deb says nation is paying ‘long-awaited’ homage to Bose

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday said the nation was paying “long-awaited homage” to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, referring to Prime Minister Modi’s unveiling a hologram statue of the freedom fighter at the India Gate in New Delhi later in the evening.

“The nation remains indebted to the supreme courage of Netaji. Even today his thoughts inspire us to devote our lives to the service of Maa Bharati. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will unveil a grand statue of Netaji at India Gate,” he tweeted.

On the occasion of 125th Jayanti of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji unveiled the hologram statue of NetaJi at India gate. Soon, this statue will get replaced with a grand granite statue.#ParakramDiwas #NetajiJayanti pic.twitter.com/LLm6s137GK — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) January 23, 2022

State Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said at a commemorative event of Netaji Subhas Vidyaniketan that “Bapuji, Swamiji and Netaji’ were respected by everyone in the country and urged students to imbibe Bose’s revolutionary spirit.

Without naming anyone, Nath criticised some of the contemporaries of Bose. “Jealous over his tremendous popularity, some Indian leaders and the British government conspired to kill him,” he said.

The minister also said that undivided India had its first independent government in 1943—the Azad Hind government with Bose as its prime minister.

He said the Modi government had declassified documents on the freedom fighter and made information on him available to common people. “The central government has started Republic Day celebrations on January 23 this year. A hologram statue of Netaji was put in place at the India Gate. The Howrah-Kalka mail was renamed as the Netaji Express. This central government is giving more importance to Netaji than any government has ever,” Nath said.

The state observed ‘Parakram Diwas’ honouring the freedom fighter. Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury joined a blood donation camp held on the occasion.