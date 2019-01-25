I am a discovery of time: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Friday claimed himself to be a “discovery of time” and said everything changes when time is in favour. Addressing the inaugural event of 43rd Tripura State Level Weightlifting Competition at Vivekananda Byamagar here this afternoon, Deb said that time can do a lot of change.

He referred to the February 18 assembly elections last year in Tripura in which the BJP-IPFT combine came to power, marking the end of 25-year-long reign of Communist Party of India (Marxist)in the state. He also said that his government was working to develop Tripura as a state of premier sportspersons in future.

“I am a discovery of time. I have been working here for the last 3.5 years. Before that, people didn’t see me here. I did not go to any (BJP) mandal office. I never dreamt that I shall contest in elections, get elected or become chief minister. People from Banamalipur, my home constituency, have elected me with a huge margin. Time can do wonders. Our government is working to make Tripura a model state in three years,” he said.

The CM also claimed that the small geographical area is, in fact, an advantage for Tripura, adding that most powerful nations in the world were small countries. Addressing the inaugural event of 43rd Tripura State Level Weightlifting Competition at Vivekananda Byamagar here this afternoon, Deb said his government has laid stress on the development of sports activities.

“Who said geographical area is the only parameter for development? How come Japan, Korea, Germany or Israel become such powerful nations? You can’t even find Israle properly on the map and yet it is one of the most powerful countries. Maximum small countries are powerful countries in the world. It is proven”, he said.

In an oblique reference to erstwhile communist rulers, Biplab Kumar Deb today said there was a concerted design to “break backbone” of Tripura with drugs.

“Cases were lodged against 666 persons involved with drug trade. Over 250 are behinds the bars and 425 others are out on bail. Nobody will be allowed to walk away. I shall not allow the business of phensidyle, brown sugar, heroin, yabba tablets or cannabis in Tripura,” Deb said.

The event was attended by Olympian Dipa Karmakar, Tripura Sports Minister Manoj Kanti Deb and others.

CM Biplab Kumar Deb cited examples of Brazil and Argentina and said the two nations were well known for football and said Tripura would gain its place as a state of premier sportstars in future.