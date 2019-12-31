Tripura CM Biplab Deb: ‘2,300 got govt jobs during 20 months of my tenure’

Tripura Chief Minister Bipab Deb (File) Tripura Chief Minister Bipab Deb (File)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced that 2,300 persons have got government jobs during 20 months of his tenure in the BJP-IPFT government. Out of them, 1,903 got an appointment on a regular scale in Tripura since his government was formed around two years back, Biplab said.

Addressing a blood donation and loan disbursal event organised by the Tripura SC Welfare and SC Corporation Limited at Agartala on Monday evening, the Chief Minister said ‘rumours’ were being spread about joblessness in his tenure to defame the state government.

“A section of people is spreading rumours but the fact remains that during the tenure of the new government, over 2300 government jobs were given, out of which 1903 are regular jobs. But now people don’t have to walk in political rallies, meet leaders of MLAs in party offices, nor they have house on wait for 10 years after applying for a job. Deserving candidates get their jobs through a transparent recruitment policy,” Deb said claiming his government has succeeded to rule out corruption in governance.

He said it is very unfortunate that a section of people are continuously trying to mislead the people of the state but have failed because only truth prevails. “If anyone tries to mislead you by saying what you personally received from the new government then ask that person if he can assure a government job, house, loan or any other government facility. If not, they should not play with the innocence of people,” said the Chief Minister.

Prior to forming government in alliance with Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) in 2018 state assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised that it would ensure ’employment’ for all and would fulfil 50,000 vacant posts in the state government, if voted to power.

Referring to pre-2018 days, Deb has said he and his party leaders then promised ‘social transformation’ in Tripura through political transformation and claimed the process has already started. He said that people who are sensible are able to realise ‘positive change’ in Tripura but those who are unable to recognize this transformation shall not be able to cope up with ongoing development.

Speaking about ongoing connectivity projects, especially those with neighbouring Bangladesh, Biplab said multi-connectivity – land, rail, air and water to-and-from Tripura – during the last few months shows that Tripura will boom in business all various avenues shall open up leading to socio-economic development very soon.

The Chief Minister reassured that within three years of his government, Tripura will be transformed into a model state. On benefits rolled out for people of Scheduled Castes, Deb said 1395 youths would receive loans amounting Rs. 34.90 crore during 2019-20 beside construction of hostels and scholarship for students at various levels. He also said RS. 13.92 crore was sanctioned for loans to be given to 500 unemployed SC youths of the state.

