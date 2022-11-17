scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Tripura CM launches ‘Amar Sarkar’ portal, says govt working to ensure all schemes reach people

A total of 78 departments, including the panchayat department, has been included in the webportal.

Deputy chief minister and panchayat minister Jishnu Devvarma in his speech stressed on imparting proper training for using the portal. (Photo: Twitter/@DrManikSaha2)

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha Thursday said his government is working to ensure all central and state-sponsored schemes reach every doorstep and launched a new portal, ‘Amar Sarkar’, to act as a bridge between the people and the government.

While launching ‘Amar Sarkar’ at the Muktadhara auditorium in Agartala, the chief minister said, “The state government is ‘Amar Sarkar’ or a government of every single citizen. Our government is constantly working to fulfil people’s expectations and solve their problems. We want to provide benefits of all central and state-sponsored schemes to the people and this is possible only through technology. To ensure this, the portal is being launched to help people register problems and complaints through village committee officials. The portal will work as a bridge between the people and the government.”

A total of 78 departments, including the panchayat department, has been included in the webportal. Saha further stressed on ‘Nashamukt Tripura’ and said development is not possible under the influence of intoxication.

Deputy chief minister and panchayat minister Jishnu Devvarma in his speech stressed on imparting proper training for using the portal.

“We want planning to begin at the grassroot level. The development of the gram panchayats is important.”

Earlier in September, the state government had launched the ‘Har Ghar Sushasan’ initiative to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The three-month-long initiative, which will end in November, was initiated to ensure door-step delivery of major central and state government-run schemes in a mission mode. The initiative also urged the rural and urban local bodies to undertake developmental works.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:46:27 pm
