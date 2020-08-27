Tripura: Clashes between CPIM, BJP leave 30 injured

CPI(M) state secretary Goutam Das said his party activists came under attack from the BJP in different places where they tried to observe their protest. (Picture for representation)

Clashes between Tripura’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition CPI (M) in different places in the state Wednesday left nearly 30 injured.

The CPI (M) has launched a statewide protest on 12-point demands, including employment, public healthcare services and free public distribution system benefits for all.

According to the police, the most number of people were injured in Rupaichari in South Tripura district. Thousands have been detained from across the state, an officer said. Among the 12 injured in Rupaichari, seven are from CPI(M) and five are BJP supporters.

“We have detained 4,600 people in total across the state for violating Section 151. We have received reports of clashes at Rupaichari but we don’t have reports of any complaint being filed yet,” the official added.

In a media briefing this evening, CPI(M) state secretary Goutam Das said his party activists came under attack from the BJP in different places where they tried to observe their protest, and demanded police action.

“This is a fascist attack, one in the line of many orchestrated since the BJP-led government assumed office in 2018. We demand the police to take action against the culprits,” Das said.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said five saffron party workers were grievously wounded in the clash and are currently being treated in hospital.

“This is a pre-planned attack of the Communist party. Twelve supporters of our party were injured and released after primary treatment. Five others were grievously injured and are hospitalised now,” Bhattacharya said.

