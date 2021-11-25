Tripura civic polls: SC asks Centre to deploy extra forces to secure booths; 21.79% voter turnout till 11 am

Tripura civic polls: Amid the opposition’s claims of violence, the Supreme Court has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy two additional companies of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) in Tripura, where polling is currently underway, news agency ANI reported.

Voting for elections to 222 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other municipal bodies in Tripura is currently underway. Till 11 am, 21.79 per cent of polling was recorded, an official of the State Election Commission said.

However, the Trinamool Congress has also alleged that two of their polling agents were assaulted and sustained head injuries. The CPIM has also alleged that “motorcycle-borne goons were disturbing voters and that electors standing in the queue outside polling booths were identified on their political affiliations.” It also claimed that the party supporters were asked to go back without voting. The

Tripura police reiterated that all security measures were being taken and that heavy police and paramilitary deployment is made to maintain law and order.

Security personnel arrive at a distribution centre ahead of the Tripura Municipal Corporation elections in Agartala (PTI) Security personnel arrive at a distribution centre ahead of the Tripura Municipal Corporation elections in Agartala (PTI)

With 112 seats won uncontested, polling is underway in 222 seats in Agartala Municipal Corporation, seven Municipal Councils, and six Nagar Panchayats. A total of 785 contestants are in the fray.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 7 out of 20 urban local bodies of the state uncontested in the run-up to the polls. While opposition political parties like the CPIM and Trinamool Congress alleged large-scale pre-poll violence, BJP claimed they didn’t have public support and were trying to create confusion by falsely accusing the ruling party.

Thirty-six candidates, including 15 candidates of the opposition CPI-M, four of Trinamool Congress (TMC), eight of Congress, two of the AIFB, and seven Independent candidates withdrew their nominations, an official said. Ambassa Municipal Council, Jirania Nagar Panchayat, Mohanpur Municipal Council, Ranirbazar Municipal Council, Bishalgarh Municipal Council, Udaipur Municipal Council and Santirbazar Municipal Council have no opposition candidates.

A total of 5, 94,772 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the civic poll and the number of women voters outnumber male voters in urban areas.

The counting of votes will be held on November 28.