Tripura civic polls: Counting underway for 222 seats amid tight security

Counting of votes for over 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other civic bodies in Tripura, where elections were held earlier amid allegations of rigging and attacks on political rivals, began on Sunday.

The police have arranged a three-tier security for all counting centres. As per the plan, personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Tripura Police and the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have been deployed to maintain law and order.

The civic polls were held for 222 seats out of a total 334 seats on November 25. The polls recorded a voter turnout of 81.54 per cent. The remaining 112 seats were won by the ruling BJP uncontested.

The polling itself on Thursday was accompanied by charges of vote malpractices by the TMC and CPI(M), both of whom had demanded re-polling in various municipalities. The ruling BJP however, had dismissed these charges. The TMC also moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking a probe by a court-monitored panel into the alleged large-scale violence during the municipal polls in Tripura.

On the polling day, the Supreme Court directed the Union Home Ministry to provide additional two companies of any Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) “as expeditiously as possible” to ensure that voting for local body polls in the state remained free and fair.

The electoral battle saw the ruling BJP locked in battle with the Trinamool Congress which is foraying into the Northeast and elsewhere to establish itself as a national party, and with the CPI(M) which the saffron party had dethroned from power in this state some years ago.

The TMC which alleged vote rigging and intimidation in elections held on Thursday, had demanded countermanding of the entire election while the CPI(M) had sought fresh elections in five municipal bodies including the AMC.

Both parties had claimed that the authorities remained silent spectators as BJP supporters attacked political rivals and rigged the election. The saffron party however stoutly denied the charges.

Altogether 81.54 per cent of over 4.93 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the election.