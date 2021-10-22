Tripura civic polls on Nov 25, counting on Nov 28

Twenty urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), will go to polls on November 25, Tripura Election Commissioner ML Dey announced here on Friday.

The state Election Commission will issue notification for the polls on October 27, he said, adding the nomination papers will have to be filed by November 3 and the same will be scrutinised on November 5. The candidates can withdraw nominations by November 8.

A total of 5,94,772 voters, including 3.7 lakhs females, would exercise their franchise at a total 770 polling stations.

Votes will be counted on November 28.

The entire poll process will be over by December 4, ML Dey told the reporters.

“The model code of conduct has come into force with declaration of the polls. The entire polling, except the voting, will be captured through video cameras, ” said Dey.