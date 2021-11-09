Tripura civic polls: BJP wins 112 out of 334 seats uncontested

After scrutiny of nomination papers for state civic body polls, Tripura’s ruling BJP has won 112 seats out of the total 334 uncontested, an Election Department official said Tuesday.

The saffron party’s uncontested victories come in five municipal bodies of Bishalgarh, Udaipur, Mohanpur, Ranirbazar, Santirbazar, and Kamalpur and Jirania nagar panchayats, among other seats.

For the remaining 222 seats, a total of 785 candidates are scheduled to contest on November 25, as per the official figures released by the state election commission.

CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury Tuesday said their candidates failed to file their nominations in these seven civic bodies due to violence unleashed by the BJP.

“Our party workers were attacked and our candidates in five municipal councils and two nagar panchayats could not submit their nominations following violence occurred since announcement of the poll date,” Chaudhury said in a press conference late evening.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said his party didn’t wish to win without contest, but claimed they can’t be blamed for the opposition not being able to put up candidates.

“The CPIM has lost acceptance. We never wanted to win without contest. However, we will contest in the rest of the seats. The CPM has nothing but complaints left for their existence. Whatever they did during their tenure, they are blaming us for the same,” he said.

Over 5.94 lakhs voters have enlisted to exercise their franchise 770 polling stations.

As per the announced poll schedule, votes cast during polling will be counted on November 28.