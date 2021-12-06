Tripura: After civic poll setback, CPM to unite people at booth level, introduce fresh faces

Following its debacle in the recent civic polls in Tripura, the opposition CPI(M) Monday, after reviewing the results, alleged that its internal organisational reports suggest half of the poll results were false votes. The party has said it would start working to unite people from booth level right away to fight for the ‘revival of democracy’, reorganize party committees and introduce fresh faces alongside experienced leaders.

“We have got detailed reports from across the state. Our overall findings suggest it was a totally rigged poll and a mockery. SEC stated 81.54 percent turnout in the civic polls. Our organizational reports suggest 50 percent of these are false votes,” CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said.

He also alleged that the State Election Commission and Tripura Police failed to render their constitutional duties.

The Communist party earlier pulled away from counting on November 28 in five civic bodies, where it alleged fair polls were not held and had demanded countermanding of elections.

After a review of the civic poll outcome in a meeting of the state committee in Agartala Monday, Chaudhury said his party has decided to unite people “at every booth.”

“In fight for democracy, we want all like-minded people, those against the fascist mindset of this government with us to fight. As the largest opposition political party in the state, we have to prepare people of all walks of life, unite them at every booth,” Chaudhury said.

He also said the CPM would hold a gathering of farmers, farm workers and shifting cultivators by the end of December at Agartala.

While CPM’s organisational conferences were delayed due to polls and alleged violence in the run-up to it, party conferences would now be held at 19 sub-divisions in eight districts. The state conference would be held in the first fortnight of February to reconstitute the state committee with 60 members.

“We plan to hold a big gathering at Agartala in the state conference. Our national leaders would come to join it,” the CPM leader said.