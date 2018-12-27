Tripura civic bypoll: Voting underway; CPI(M) alleges violence, withdraws candidates in Agartala

Polling for civic bye-elections on 14 municipal bodies of Tripura started at 7 AM Thursday morning. While officials have said that no case of violence has been reported; opposition CPI (M) has alleged widespread violence against communist supporters and candidates. The party also “withdrew” their candidates in four seats of Agartala Municipal Corporation to “avert further attack”.

CPI (M) West Tripura District Secretary Pabitra Kar led a protest demonstration near Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and said that “BJP backed hooligans” forced Left candidates and polling agents out of polling stations in four seats of the Agartala Municipal Corporation which underwent elections.

“In some places, the candidate was not allowed to cast vote. Left supporting voters were barred from exercising their adult franchise rights. Polling agents were forced to leave polling stations at ward no. 3, 4, 35 and 47 where polls are being held. We are formally withdrawing our candidates from the seats in Agartala municipal body to avert any further attack”, Kar, who is also former Deputy Speaker of Tripura Assembly, told reporters.

BJP spokesperson Dr Ashok Sinha denied the CPI (M) allegations and said they raised “baseless and wild allegations” to hide their failure in the poll process. “They do not have any public connect. They won in elections during Last 25 years by force. Since there is democracy in Tripura now, they have failed to muscle their way out through the polls and are now playing victims. This is a face-saving measure”, Sinha said.

“Polling started at 7 am. Returning Officers reported 16.29 per cent voter turnout till 9 am and 36.04 till 11 am,” State Election Commission Secretary Prasenjit Bhattacharjee told indianexpress.com.

On November 23, State Election Commissioner G. Kameshwara Rao announced bye-election in 158 seats in 14 municipal bodies of the state including Agartala Municipal Corporation. The polls were scheduled to be held on December 22.

1,70,341 voters were scheduled to cast their votes in the 158 municipal seats that would go to by-polls. However, opposition political parties could not field candidates in many seats and only 67 seats are undergoing polls today.