Biplab Kumar Deb no pushover, does 45 push-ups on stage

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today sported 45 push-ups on the stage of India Today Conclave being held in Kolkata. Deb made the push-ups as the audience shouted counts egging him on. Deb, who is a gym enthusiast, obliged on the stage and finished 45 push-ups in one go.

Hum fit toh Tripura fit:

Watch Biplab Deb do 45 pushups in one go. on the stage of India Today Conclave East 2018 in Kolkata Biplab Deb won applauds for his fitness. Watch Biplab Deb do 45 pushups without breaking a sweat.@BjpBiplab @BJP4India #IndiaToday #ConclaveEast18 pic.twitter.com/BRE1rKErI4 — Anupam Paul (@paulanupambjp) October 6, 2018

In June this year, Deb said at an event in Agartala that all youths should give push-ups and become fit. He also said that he had accepted ‘Fitness Challenge of Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

“I have accepted the challenge and tweeted myself giving 20 push-ups. I could have given 20 more. Youths will feel good and fresh if they give 20, 30, 40 push-ups every morning. It will become a habit for them. If all youths give push-ups, automatically, Tripura will develop 56-inch chest and follow direction of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ for development”, Deb told at the event in June.

Biplab Deb is one of the speakers at the conclave along with three other Chief Ministers from Northeast India including Meghalaya’s Conrad Sangma, N. Biren Singh from Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

