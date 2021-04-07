Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb tests positive for COVID-19

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Wednesday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe”, Deb wrote on Facebook.

The announcement comes 72 hours after the state government adopted a set of steps to stop the transmission of COVID-19. Chief Minister Deb was actively campaigning for the ongoing ADC polls during the last few weeks.

West Tripura District Health Surveillance Officer Dr. Sangita Chakraborty said samples were collected from the Chief Minister on Wednesday and reports from an Antigen test came positive. “We have collected samples for RT-PCR test to confirm the report once again. The reports would come again soon”, the Health Surveillance Officer informed.

Seventy people are currently under treatment for COVID-19 as the second wave of COVID transmission has registered 5.19 percent fresh COVID positivity rate, a report of the state COVID-19 control room said today.

Fourteen people were tested positive with COVID-19 yesterday alone across the state.

Deb is the latest chief minister of a state to test positive for COVID-19. Last year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka’s B.S. Yediyurappa and Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar were among those who tested positive. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested positive for COVID-19 in February this year.