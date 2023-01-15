Tripura: Central forces, state police conduct area domination, flag march to boost public confidence ahead of Assembly polls

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR), and the state armed police conducted an area domination and flag march in Bardowali on the outskirts of Agartala city Sunday evening.

Bardowali is the home turf of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

Speaking to reporters, Shankar Debnath, superintendent of police, West Tripura, said: “We are organising area domination and flag march by the CAPF and the local police to instil confidence among common people and voters… We are getting a good response from people and we are trying to ensure free and fair polls.”

Debapriya Bardhan, West Tripura district magistrate, and Nirmal Adhikari, returning officer for the local constituency, supervised the area domination operation.

Several locals said they did not witness such heavy deployment of police and security personnel in the past.

“Many policemen came here today… I think their presence is needed for holding free and fair polls. We feel it’s a good thing,” said Shanta Chakraborty, a local resident in Bardowali.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress Sunday alleged four of its LED-equipped campaign vehicles were vandalised by BJP-backed goons.

“Our campaign vehicles were attacked. They broke the LEDs. Nine hoardings were torn down in the last week alone. We want to ask the Election Commission if they will take any action or if democracy is dead in Tripura…” said Szarita Laitphlang, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary.

Asked about the allegation of the Congress, Debnath said the police have registered a case and a generator set allegedly looted in the attack on campaign vehicles was recovered.

Debnath said security forces were “ready to take on any challenges”, adding that additional forces would arrive in a few days.

“We are taking proper steps to ensure zero poll violence. People are helping us in different areas till now,” the official said.

While interacting with a team headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar recently, all Opposition parties including the CPI(M), Congress, and the Trinamool Congress expressed their apprehensions over the possibility of a breakdown in the law-and-order situation during the polls.

The ruling BJP, however, brushed aside the allegations.

In order to address the issue of poll violence, the Election Commission said it has started the ‘Mission Zero Violence’ this year.