Tripura cart puller gets special mention in PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

Goutam Das, a Tripura cart puller, who donated his life savings for Covid-19 relief, has won appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Das was among the names mentioned by the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday.

Das, a 51-year-old cart puller from Sadhutilla area of Pratagarh, close to Agartala city, spent Rs 8,000 from his meagre life savings of Rs 10,000 for buying rice, pulses, which he distributed to the needy. While Das went about this without selfies or social media posts, someone posted a video online after which indianexpress.com covered him for its Stories of Strength project about people who were fighting the pandemic in different ways.

Congratulating him for a job well done, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Goutam Das is among those who have donated everything for service to others during the coronavirus pandemic. “There are innumerable people who have submitted everything for service of others. Among them, cart-puller Shri Goutam Das of Agartala has fed the needy by buying rice and pulses from his daily income,” PM Modi said during his address to the nation.

(/Seva mein apna sab kuch samarpit kar dene wale logo ki sankhya angina hain. Isi tarah, Agartala mein thela chala ke jiwanyapan karne wale Goutam Das ji apne roj mara ki kamai mein se har roz dal chawal kharid kar jaruratmando ko khana khila rahe hain/)

Minister of State for PMO Dr Jitendra Singh later tweeted about the same.

During #MannKiBaat , PM Sh @narendramodi applauded Shri Gautam Das who is a cart puller from Agartala,#Tripura , #Northeast and has been feeding the poor and needy every day, using the money from his daily earnings. @BjpBiplab pic.twitter.com/3AIb12qPLz — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 31, 2020

Soon, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb met Das at his official residence this afternoon, congratulated him and promised a loan for him and a job for his son.

“Goutam Das has got a son who studied till Class 8. He tries to help his father off and on but his work is stopped due to lockdown now. We have got people like him in Tripura, who are completely dependent on others for livelihood, and yet donated food for others with meagre income. PM Modi found this person, truly an /antim byakti/. We shall extend help for Goutam Das and his family soon,” Deb told reporters.

Happy to meet Goutam Das, a cart puller from Tripura who has spent his savings to serve people during lockdown period. In today's #MaanKiBaat programme PM @narendramodi ji also appreciated the efforts of Goutam Das. He is an inspiration to many, our Gov't will always support him. pic.twitter.com/aEqwquXrHZ — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 31, 2020

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting Das’ efforts and said his government has identified 12,000 such poor people engaged in menial jobs who are facing troubles during lockdown. We are paying each of them Rs. 1,000 as lockdown relief from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, he said.

<p “width=420″ lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Delighted to share that @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi ji has appreciated the efforts of Goutam Das, a cart puller from Tripura in today’s #MaanKiBaat programme. Goutam Das has spent his savings to serve people during Lockdown period. I salute the spirit of Sri Das. pic.twitter.com/jtI8Rc1hBa— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 31, 2020

Goutam Das later told indianexpress.com: “I am very happy at being chosen for such an honour from a small state in this huge country. I wish to thank the Prime Minister and Chief Minister”. Das added: “I was told they would arrange a job for my son and a loan for me. I am very happy at this. One of my children will get a job. Me, my neighbours and everyone in the state will be happy,” a visibly-elated Das said.

Das appealed others to serve others like him and said he would be happy to help within his limited capacity if anyone wished to come to him.

