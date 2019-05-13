Tripura can play big role in increasing trade, commerce between Indo-Bangla: Indian envoy Riva Ganguly

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly on Monday said there is a lot of possibilities of developing trade and bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India through Tripura.

The Indian diplomat, who succeeded Harsh Vardhan Shringla as High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh in 2018, said she made a courtesy call to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at the state Secretariat.

“We discussed how to increase trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh. Tripura has got a big role on that,” High Commissioner Ganguly told reporters. She also said that the Indo-Bangla connectivity was one of the major issues she discussed with the CM.

Tripura is expected to witness international rail connectivity between Agartala city and Akhaura in Bangladesh soon. The project, which was conceptualized in 2010, is scheduled to be completed by next year.

The 15.054 Km long Agartala-Akhaura rail project in West Tripura district is being constructed with an estimated expenditure of Rs. 968 crores. It would connect Akhaura in Bangladesh with Tripura’s capital city Agartala through Nischintapur in the Indo-Bangla border.

Apart from Agartala-Akhaura rail project, a bridge is being constructed over River Feni which would connect Sabroom in South Tripura with Feni district of Bangladesh. Once operational, Tripura would be only 66 Km away from Chittagong port in Bangladesh.

The Indian diplomat, who previously stressed on India’s Neighbours First policy, said Tripura also has one operational Integrated Check Post (ICP) and two Border Haats while two more Border Haats were approved earlier this year.

“There is much work done with Tripura (and Bangladesh). There are lots of possibilities”, the High Commissioner stated.

Riva Ganguly is a 1986 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and previously served as Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). She has also represented the Government of India at Spain, Nepal, China, Romania, Moldova, New York, and the United Nations.