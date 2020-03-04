Tripura Cabinet clears scheme to subsidise smartphones for over 14 thousand undergraduates

Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath smartphones are helpful in opening fresh avenues for skill development, finding resources to gather knowledge and avail employment opportunities. (File) Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath smartphones are helpful in opening fresh avenues for skill development, finding resources to gather knowledge and avail employment opportunities. (File)

The proposal to subsidise smartphones for undergraduate students in Tripura has received Cabinet clearance, two years after the BJP made the promise in its 2018 Assembly election manifesto.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat here, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the Mukhya Mantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana scheme has been approved at a recent Cabinet meeting. It will benefit 14,608 undergraduate students studying in their final year in government colleges, universities or institutions.

“There are 14,608 students in the final year in 38 educational institutions which include 22 government degree colleges of the state. They will be given Rs. 5,000 each for purchasing smartphones directly in their bank accounts,” Nath told reporters.

The minister said smartphones are helpful in opening fresh avenues for skill development, finding resources to gather knowledge and avail employment opportunities. “We believe this grant for smartphones would empower our youths digitally and enable them to gain leverage in an inter-connected world,” he said.

Interested candidates who meet the criteria would have to apply online for the scheme and the money would be credited in their bank accounts after scrutiny. The beneficiaries can purchase their smartphone of choice at any price, but the government would only reiumburse a maximum of Rs. 5000.

The application process would involve furnishing of personal details like date of birth, postal address, Aadhaar number, details of educational institution and bank details. They would also have to furnish details of smartphone purchased with the grant on an online portal.

The scheme is estimated to incur financial involvement of Rs. 7.30 crores, and would provide benefits once in a lifetime for each beneficiary.

