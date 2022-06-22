Tripura bypolls tomorrow, crucial day for CM Manik Saha as he faces first-ever direct election

All preparations are in place in the four assembly segments of Tripura where bye-elections will be held from 7 am to 6 pm Thursday.

As the bye-elections are being held barely eight months ahead of the general assembly elections next year, it is considered crucial for Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha who replaced Biplab Kumar Deb only last month. The dentist-turned politician is himself a candidate and is fighting his first-ever direct election to save his CM seat.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte Thursday appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise without fear of favour. “Twenty-five companies of Central Para Military Forces (CPMF) are deployed inside 221 polling stations.

Out of the total polling stations, 148 are categorised ‘normal’ as per security assessment, four are marked ‘critical’, 59 ‘vulnerable’ and 10 were ‘critical and vulnerable’ based on the previous history of violence, voter turnout, local threat perceptions etc, Gitte told reporters at the West Tripura District Magistrate’s office in Agartala.

The CEO said “blanket security” is being arranged in these seats and there is no question of voters feeling threatened.

“All steps have been taken to ensure a free and fair bye-election. They include adequate security cover, electricity connection in polling booths, internet connection to facilitate webcasting in all booths apart from safe drinking water, ramps for the physically challenged etc,” the officer said.

In all, 1,89,032 voters are set to exercise their franchise in the four assembly segments – Agartala constituency (51,739 voters), Town Bardowali (46,622 voters), Surma (47,300) and Jubarajnagar (43,371).

Waiting sheds set up

In the wake of torrential rains in the past few weeks in Tripura, the Election Commission has arranged waiting rooms and waiting sheds at all polling stations to accommodate 100-150 voters standing in queue.

The CEO’s office launched a voter helpline, including a landline number and a WhatsApp number, to provide assistance to voters.

95 pc of postal ballots cast

Ninety-five per cent of all postal ballots issued by the returning officers were cast. Among them, 841 out of 862 voters, who are among civil, police and other employees on poll duty have exercised their franchise. Votes were cast by 1,291 persons, including veterans above 80 years of age and the physically-disabled, at their houses.