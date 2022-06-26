Tripura bypolls result: Counting of votes begins, CM Manik Saha’s fate hangs in balance among others

Counting of votes for seats in four assembly segments of Tripura began at 8 am Sunday at three locations in the state.

As per the schedule of the Election Commission of India (ECI), votes cast for the bypolls in the Agartala and Town Bardowali assembly constituencies, which are in the West Tripura district, are being counted at Umakanta Academy grounds in Agartala. Votes cast in the Surma constituency in the Dhalai district are counted at Kamalpur Higher Secondary School of the district and those of Jubarajnagar constituency in North Tripura are being counted at Bir Bikram Institution in that district.

According to poll officials, 78.58 per cent of votes were cast in these four seats on June 23 as opposition political parties alleged poll violence on the day.

The Election Commission has imposed a strict set of instructions for the counting hours including restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in and around counting centres, heavy security deployment of central armed police forces, and security sanitisation of 200 metre of the area around the counting centres.

The by-polls, which were held along with by-elections in other states of the country, are considered crucial in Tripura since Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha is himself a candidate for one of the assembly seats.

Manik Saha, who replaced his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb in a sudden decision that took everyone by surprise last month, has had no previous experience of direct election.

He was elected a member of the Rajya Sabha earlier, just a few weeks before his nomination for the CM post came, amidst strong reservations of some of his cabinet members among other BJP leaders.

Apart from his seat, bypolls were held at the Agartala constituency, where former minister Sudip Roy Barman is fighting for his home turf against first-time candidate and BJP vice-president Dr. Ashok Sinha.

Bypolls at these two seats were necessitated after two sitting MLAs—Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha—resigned before shifting from the BJP to Congress earlier this year.

In the Surma constituency, the sitting BJP legislator was disqualified from assembly for changing political parties, all by himself, while former Assembly speaker and CPI(M) MLA RC Debnath at Jubarajnagar seat passed away midterm.