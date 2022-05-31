PM Modi violating model code of conduct ahead of bypolls, alleges Tripura CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura on Monday registered with the chief electoral officer a complaint alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated the model code of conduct by asking all district magistrates to widely publicise his virtual interaction with people on Tuesday. Four assembly seats in Tripura will go to bypolls on June 23.

Highlighting a news item published in a local Bengali daily, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury requested the chief electoral officer to stop the virtual interaction on the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, saying the model code of conduct bars using official machinery for electoral prospects of the ruling party.

“The Office of the Prime Minister directed all the 8 District Magistrates & Collectors to make wide publication of the programme and arrange massive participation of people to hear the prime minister through giant screen in various places of the state…I humbly request you, in capacity of CEO of the state, to exert and intervene in the matter to stop this program for adherence to the MCC in its true spirit”, Chaudhury’s letter to the chief electoral officer reads.

The CPI (M) leader said that Prime Minister Modi would be intentionally violating provisions of para 4 of Section VII under caption ‘Party in Power’ of the model code of conduct which bars “misuse of official mass media for publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power”.

“If the highest dignitary of the country is so adamant to violate minimum norms of democratic practice, then what remains of so called democracy in the country?” the CPI(M) leader questioned in his letter.

Chaudhury had earlier raised allegations of violation of the model code of conduct against chief minister Dr Manik Saha for allegedly using government vehicles and combining official works with bypoll activities while visiting North and Dhalai districts. The chief electoral officer later sought a response from the CM’s office over the issue.

Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar are the four constituencies in Tripura going to bypolls.